Prince Harry “has become such a bore.” It’s really too bad
After relocating to the US, Prince Harry has allegedly turned into a...
In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped performing royal duties.
Before departing for the US, the Sussexes also abandoned their social media accounts, a decision that has come to be seen as a favor to the Queen.
Celebrity pundit Perez Hilton said in an interview with Kinsey Schofield for the To Di For Daily podcast: “Maybe they did it as a favor to the Queen or a favor to Prince Charles or a favor to Prince William.”
What would happen if and when William and Kate’s and Meghan and Harry’s Instagram accounts, say, were to overtake one another?
If the spare brother, the small brother, has more supporters right now than the upcoming King, it is not a good look. That might hurt the future King’s ego.
Following their arrival in the US, Harry and Meghan immediately signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix and Spotify. The pair is frequently assumed to be upholding their reputation as Hollywood royalty.
