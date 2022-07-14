Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t embrace by public

Prince Harry recalls the time when he knew Meghan was his ‘Soulmate’

The general public still doesn’t accept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They are still seen as social outcasts.

This accusation comes after it was said that they “deliberately” cut short their trip to the UK so they could get back to the US.

We got this information from a reliable source who works for the media.

“They aren’t part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that’s a decision they have taken but maybe [the public] hasn’t quite accepted that yet.”

“Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home. They were really here to see the Queen, and they did.”

Earlier, Archie and Lilibet, the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have the cutest names for their parents.

The annual Christmas card that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released last year included a rare family insight that revealed the names that the royal infants will eventually refer to their parents by.

The picture card stated: “Merry Christmas. We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world in this year, 2021. Lili united us as a family, and Archie gave us “Mama” and “Papa.”

