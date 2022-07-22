Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been constantly feeling ‘victimized’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stole the limelight’ from William, Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly always feeling “victimised and harassed.” In response to even the “mildest” criticism. Daniela Elser, a royal analyst and expert, has made this assertion.
Her piece contains the charges. It read, “Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”
Ms Elser also spoke of them as alleged obsession with negative publicity and admitted, “Harry and Meghan were shackled.”
“Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”
They were even accused of feeding “each other’s frenzy about the media.”
