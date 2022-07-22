Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been constantly feeling ‘victimized’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under fire for allegedly always feeling “victimised and harassed.”

In response to even the “mildest” criticism.

Daniela Elser, a royal analyst and expert, has made this assertion.

Her piece contains the charges. It read, “Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

Ms Elser also spoke of them as alleged obsession with negative publicity and admitted, “Harry and Meghan were shackled.” Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shocked as Charles rejects UK ‘re invite’ Duke and Duchess of Sussexes believe they will be called back to... Advertisement “Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.” They were even accused of feeding “each other’s frenzy about the media.”