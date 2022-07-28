Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Barack Obama and his wife Michelle

It has been suggested that Harry and Michelle may clash when their new books are released at the same time.

Prince Harry’s eagerly anticipated memoir may be set for an awkward publication conflict with the former US first lady Michelle Obama.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Barack Obama and his wife Michelle appears to be positive.

The former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle appeared to get along well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it has been suggested that Harry and Michelle may clash when their new books are released at the same time.

Harry, Michelle, and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, appeared together in a memorable video to promote the 2016 Invictus Games, suggesting that they had developed a close working connection.

And after Harry married Meghan Markle, rumours circulated that the couple got along well because of their common hobbies.

According to rumours, Harry and Michelle may no longer be close, and when their new novels are published later this year, they may wind up competing against one another.

But how did the friendship between the two dominant spouses begin, and where might it have soured? Here, we lay it all bare.

Before he married Meghan, Harry had a long-standing friendship with the former president and first lady of the United States.

In 2013 and 2015, he paid them a visit while they were residing in the White House, and in 2016, he welcomed them to Kensington Palace as part of a trip to the UK with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They are claimed to have become close because of Harry’s Invictus Games, an athletic competition for injured service members.

Additionally, Harry convinced the Queen to appear in a humorous film that was made to promote the games with the Obamas.

A year later, Harry joined Michelle on a trip to a Chicago school and spoke with Barack while serving as a guest editor for the Today show on BBC Radio 4. The two discussed the perils of social media throughout the interview.



The Obamas did not attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

But a few months later, Michelle was rumored to have met with Meghan in a “power meeting” in London as she marketed her memoirs, Becoming.

She went undercover to the Southbank Centre in London to see Michelle speak, and the two apparently had a “long private audience” thereafter.

The Evening Standard was told by a friend that “They talked extensively on the significance of empowering and supporting women in all societies, cultures, and communities.

They also discussed shared parenting and pregnancy experiences, as well as common interests like girls’ education.

However, Michelle was reportedly “alarmed” by Meghan’s attitude as she was trying to identify her royal role, according to Tom Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

According to the book, the former first lady advised Meghan to take her time and not rush into anything in an interview.

Adds Bower: “”Like me, Meghan probably never dreamed she’d have a life like this,” she continued, “no deal, the pressure you feel can sometimes feel like a lot.”

‘What I’d say is that there’s so much possibility to do good with a platform like that and I think Meghan can maximize her effect for others, as well as her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally,’ Obama advised. ‘Meghan should be realistic,’ he added.

However, despite the alleged warning following their encounter in London, Meghan and Michelle’s bond unmistakably grew.

Because a few months later, the former first lady wrote a heartfelt Instagram post praising Meghan and calling her a “thoughtful leader” and a “inspiration.”

Michelle shared a photo of the Duchess attending a young people’s reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Cape Town and wrote: “We owe a debt of gratitude to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, a trailblazing figure who is improving the world.

She is an inspiration to many many, whether she is engaging with our leaders or assisting girls worldwide in obtaining the education they deserve.

Meghan spoke with Michelle when she guest-edited British Vogue in 2019, calling her “an endearingly open, down-to-earth woman.” “person.

Oprah Winfrey appears to be one buddy that all couples share in common.

The Obamas have granted the talk show host numerous interviews over the years, and in their frank discussion with Oprah last year, Harry and Meghan made a number of shocking revelations.

In the interview, Harry and Meghan claimed that an unnamed family member expressed anxiety about the possible darkness of their son Archie’s skin tone.

Mrs. Obama was questioned about Meghan telling Oprah that she had “experienced prejudice” in an appearance with NBC.

“This is first and foremost a family situation, and I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so they can utilize this as a lesson moment for us all,” she said.

But in August of last year, rumors began to circulate that Harry and Meghan had been passed over because they had not been seen at Barack’s glitzy 60th birthday celebration.

Attracting A-list attendees like Jay-Z and Beyonce, the former president’s glam party in Martha’s Vineyard attracted a large crowd.

It’s unclear whether Harry and Meghan weren’t invited or just couldn’t go.

However, royal insiders claimed the former president’s marriage was being circumspect about seeming friendly with Harry and Meghan out of respect for the Queen, whom they are known to strongly admire, as well as due to worries about their public image.

According to a piece by royal expert Camilla Tominey in the Telegraph, the Obamas’ perception of the marriage was tainted by Harry’s widely reported criticisms on his royal kin.

“Seeing Harry and Meghan be so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March” Camilla added. “It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always placed ‘family first’.”

In the meantime, a source advised her: “Harry criticizing his family annoyed the Obamas. They place a high emphasis on family and are not the kind of parents who would want their kids to speak to the media.”

