Prince Harry became ‘First Gentleman’ if Meghan wins presidency

Prince Harry is “happy” with the idea of becoming the “First Gentleman” of the United States if his wife, Meghan Markle, wins the presidency.

When asked about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get along now that they are no longer senior royals and have moved to Montecito, California, an insider said that Prince seems happy to take care of his business-savvy wife.

As per the source, “Prince Harry’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed. Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls, or nipping into LA for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to.”

“Then he’s back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn’t like leaving them with nannies.” said the same insider.

“With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal,” the source said.

But they also said that even though everyone seems to think that right now, no one knows how long the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be happy with the situation.

