Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry is receiving criticism for bringing up climate change in his speech to the UN.
  • The Duke of Sussex arrived in New York on Monday to honour South African statesman Nelson Mandela at a UN meeting along with his wife, Meghan Markle.
  • Harry covered a number of subjects throughout his speech, including US abortion rights and climate change.
Advertisement

Prince Harry is receiving criticism for bringing up climate change in his speech to the UN. The Duke of Sussex arrived in New York on Monday to honour South African statesman Nelson Mandela at a UN meeting along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry covered a number of subjects throughout his speech, including US abortion rights and climate change.

Also Read

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over his security arrangements
Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over his security arrangements

A British court grants Prince Harry permission to challenge a government decision....

Richard Palmer, a royal authority, described the speech as being “quite vulnerable” at the time. In response to Pandora Forsyth, host of The Royal Round Up, Mr. Palmer said: “Well, it was quite a cataclysmic speech, wasn’t it? “He talked about the pandemic, he talked about climate change.

“Of course, climate change – him and Meghan are pretty vulnerable on that.

“To a point, all politicians, all members of the Royal Family are vulnerable on it because they do quite a lot of travelling for their jobs.”

“Where I think he was particularly vulnerable is their penchant for travelling on private jets,” continued the royal expert.

Advertisement

“So they came over for the Jubilee in an executive jet, which we think would cost roughly estimated at around £160,000.

Also Read

Prince Harry intends to publish his “heartfelt” memoir at a Hollywood” event
Prince Harry intends to publish his “heartfelt” memoir at a Hollywood” event

Prince Harry is waiting to mellow down his memoir for the sake...

“And those private jets rack up a much bigger carbon footprint than if you were travelling on a passenger jet.

“My understanding is this time they did actually travel, he and Meghan did actually travel on a regular passenger service.”

Mr Palmer added: “But there have been occasions in the past where they have lectured people.”

Advertisement

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle sparks divorce speculations with recent incidents
Meghan Markle sparks divorce speculations with recent incidents
Nysa Devgan laughs nonstop at a Mumbai event 
Nysa Devgan laughs nonstop at a Mumbai event 
Meghan Markle's suspicious absence from Oprah Winfrey's party
Meghan Markle's suspicious absence from Oprah Winfrey's party
Women reveals details of 'private encounter' with Prince Harry
Women reveals details of 'private encounter' with Prince Harry
Khloe Kardashian displays her physique transformation in chic catsuit
Khloe Kardashian displays her physique transformation in chic catsuit
Prince Harry's 'older woman' reveals identity to slam Harry
Prince Harry's 'older woman' reveals identity to slam Harry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story