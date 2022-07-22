Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN

Prince Harry is receiving criticism for bringing up climate change in his speech to the UN.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in New York on Monday to honour South African statesman Nelson Mandela at a UN meeting along with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry covered a number of subjects throughout his speech, including US abortion rights and climate change.

Richard Palmer, a royal authority, described the speech as being “quite vulnerable” at the time. In response to Pandora Forsyth, host of The Royal Round Up, Mr. Palmer said: “Well, it was quite a cataclysmic speech, wasn’t it? “He talked about the pandemic, he talked about climate change.

“Of course, climate change – him and Meghan are pretty vulnerable on that.

“To a point, all politicians, all members of the Royal Family are vulnerable on it because they do quite a lot of travelling for their jobs.”

“Where I think he was particularly vulnerable is their penchant for travelling on private jets,” continued the royal expert.

“So they came over for the Jubilee in an executive jet, which we think would cost roughly estimated at around £160,000.

“And those private jets rack up a much bigger carbon footprint than if you were travelling on a passenger jet.

“My understanding is this time they did actually travel, he and Meghan did actually travel on a regular passenger service.”

Mr Palmer added: “But there have been occasions in the past where they have lectured people.”