Prince Harry causes controversy Why does he attend UN?

On Nelson Mandela International Day, the Duke of Sussex delivered a speech to world leaders in which he criticised those in power.

A commenter on Twitter using the handle @Mcfucius posed the question, “Last I checked Prince Harry holds no elected office so why is he addressing the UN?”.

Meghan Markle was seen being dragged into the row by a few of her friends.

Advertisement

On Nelson Mandela International Day, Prince Harry delivered a speech to world leaders in which he criticized those in power and highlighted the fact that “this has been a painful year in a painful decade.”

A commenter on Twitter using the handle @Mcfucius posed the question, “Last I checked Prince Harry holds no elected office so why is he addressing the UN?”

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix plot ‘crashed and burned’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of launching yet another...

Tweets sent out by @marcalavelez: “Why? Was there no one else who had any real merit? #UN #NelsonMandelaDay #PrinceHarry.”

In addition, Meghan Markle was seen being dragged into the row by a few of her friends. Additionally, @StVitusDance said: “What does a Prince know about poverty and climate change? Why are they even there? Meghan’s political ambitions are obvious #HarryandMeghan.”

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex gave his wife Meghan Markle a special shoutout during his United Nations speech. The couple appeared in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement

On Nelson Mandela Day, Harry spoke to the crowd. During the address, Duke of Sussex discussed his love of Africa and how it led to his marriage to Meghan Markle and his mother, Princess Diana, as well as his first trip there at the age of 13.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Duke of Sussex said. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t embrace by public The general public still doesn't accept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They...