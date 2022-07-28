Advertisement
Prince Harry "has become such a bore." It's really too bad

Prince Harry “has become such a bore.” It’s really too bad

Prince Harry “has become such a bore.” It’s really too bad

Prince Harry “has become such a bore.” It’s really too bad

  • After relocating to the US, Prince Harry has allegedly turned into a “boring.”
  • A lady claims to have shared a passionate night with him.
  • Carrie Reichert remembered a night in 2012 in Las Vegas where she and Harry grew closer while talking to Mirror.
After relocating to the US, Prince Harry has allegedly turned into a “boring,” according to a lady who claims to have shared a passionate night with him.

Carrie Reichert remembered a night in 2012 in Las Vegas where she and Harry grew closer while talking to Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex, who she refers to as “the fun prince,” is now “very po-faced and serious,” she said.

Harry has become such a bore, it’s a genuine shame, said Carrie. Everyone adored him and his sense of humor while he partied in Vegas.

Carrie received a piece of Harry’s shirt when he bid farewell to her.

When Harry was the fun prince, she remarked, “At least these pants are a remembrance of what he used to be like.”

“It’s unfortunate that he’s so grave and solemn these days.

“Even as a married father of two, he should nevertheless occasionally let his hair down—left what’s of it, that is.”

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


