Prince Harry ‘ignored warnings Meghan spelled trouble’

Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’

Biographer Tom Bower says Prince Harry didn’t mind that his then-fiancee Meghan had talked to the press about their relationship.

Biographer Tom Bower says in his upcoming book that the Prince Harry didn’t mind that his then-fiancee Meghan had talked to the press about their relationship in 2017 even though he had “ordered” her to “maintain tight-lipped silence about sensitive subjects” like himself. In 2017, Meghan talked to Sam Kashner for Vanity Fair. At the time, the world didn’t know that she was engaged to Prince Harry.

In an excerpt from his soon-to-be-published book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors,” Mr. Bower said that the now-Duchess of Sussex wanted her interview to be about her charity work and activism.

But she said that she was “in love” with Harry, which made the September issue of the magazine that year’s cover story.

Even though the Duchess was upset, Mr. Bower wrote that the interview was still published.

And even though he told his then-girlfriend not to talk about him to the reporter, “Harry remained utterly loyal.”

In a piece of the book Mr. Bower wrote, “It was impossible to turn the story around. Unlike the other young women who married into the Windsor family, Meghan didn’t seem like the type to keep quiet.”

He added, “In London, Harry’s family and their advisers were subdued. This was not an issue, as some would later assert, about the Palace’s handling or mismanagement of Meghan. Nothing could be done.”

“The besotted prince ignored the warnings that Meghan spelled trouble for the Palace.”

