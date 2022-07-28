Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince Harry is ‘panicked’ that his memoir will upset the royal family

Articles
Supreme Court justice mocks Prince Harry’s opposition to abortion law

  • Prince Harry is “panicking” about the possibility that his new memoir could enrage members of the Royal Family.
  • This information was revealed by an insider with ties to Heat magazine.
  • Harry is suffering under the pressure and continuously changing his mind about what to include in the book.
According to reports, Prince Harry is “panicking” about the possibility that his new memoir could enrage members of the Royal Family.

This information was revealed by an insider with ties to Heat magazine during their most recent interview.

Harry is suffering under the pressure and continuously changing his mind about what to include in the book, they said in their opening statement.

“Every passage is continually being altered. Every time Harry thinks of something new to add, he suddenly gets anxious about tamping down certain anecdotes.

He must choose whether to formally put the project on hold or to press through and hope for the best now that the print date is rapidly approaching.

