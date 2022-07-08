Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ stole the limelight’ from William, Kate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ stole the limelight’ from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

American royal couple may have unintentionally released photos of their son.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked stunning, and Archie’s photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stole the attention” from Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon, which has some royal fans unhappy.

They speculate that the American royal couple may have unintentionally released photos of their son Archie to the media during the Fourth of July Parade.

According to royal admirers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked stunning, and Archie’s photos inadvertently overshadowed their attendance at the tennis tournament.

Even after leaving their royal duties and moving to the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still make news in the UK.

Earlier, Prince Harry revealed “major problems” with one of the Queen’s top advisors.

As a result of the Home Office’s refusal to pay for his bodyguards after he left the royal life, the Duke of Sussex is suing the government agency.

At a hearing in London today, his attorneys pleaded with Mr. Justice Swift to permit a thorough judicial review of the Home Office’s judgement.

They said Harry thought Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, “should not have been involved” in the choice made in February 2020 and there were “serious conflicts” between the two.

Despite volunteering to pay for his own security, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which included the Queen’s private secretary, decided that Harry would no longer get the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting the UK.

The defence team for the duke wants to argue that the security measures outlined in a letter from Ravec and their application during his travel to the UK in June 2021.

