Prince Harry paying for freedom comments Royal expert Daniela Elser

According to reports, Prince Harry has been preparing for a “epic clash” as “payback” for his release.

Even the Duke of Sussex has come under fire from experts.

Daniela Elser, a royal author and critic, revealed this in her most recent essay.

The piece reads, “The scene is set for an epic clash of brands, brothers, and approaches to public service, all of which is going to play out on every smartphone and TV screen in the world. Talk about bingeable content.”

“If ever there will be a moment that signifies how dramatically divergent the paths that the Wales brothers have chosen are, it will surely have to be one man enjoying the spotlight at a Presidential library while the other is being paid to let cameras inside his kitchen.”

“William’s awards, an initiative focused on real world efforts to tackle the climate crisis, are set to be held in conjunction with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.”

“The iconography of this trip writes itself – we will have the 40-year-old future king striding about the place looking nothing short of world leader-like, possibly paling about with a former president or two, and all the while selling the monarchy as a dynamic and proactive institution.”

“But this crowning achievement (boom tish) will come right at the moment when the dignity and the seriousness of the Sussexes could be about to be severely – and publicly – tested.”