Prince Harry relevance after royal responsibilities

Prince Harry will be in New York City on Monday to give a speech as the keynote speaker at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), and the Duke will start speaking around 10:30 a.m.

Fans of Harry think that his presence at the event shows that he has moved up on the international scene. This is in contrast to what the British tabloids say, which is that he will lose his fame once he stops being a royal.

A statement says that the “Nelson Mandela International Day” will be marked by an informal meeting of the General Assembly. During this meeting, Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea will be given the UN Nelson Mandela Prize for 2020.

This will happen on “Nelson Mandela International Day,” which is a holiday for the General Assembly. The Deputy Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly are both going to speak at this event. Most likely, Prince Harry, who is now called the Duke of Sussex, will give the main speech.

According to the statement that was put on the UN website, “On 18 July every year, we invite you to mark Nelson Mandela International Day by making a difference in your communities. Everyone has the ability and the responsibility to change the world for the better! Mandela Day is an occasion for all to take action and inspire change.”

