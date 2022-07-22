Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down’ anecdotes in his memoir

In the midst of the “panic,” the Duke of Sussex apparently found it difficult to tone down the anecdotes.

Which he has included in the memoir.

This assertion was made by an insider during an interview with a local news website.

The source began by saying, “Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book.”

“Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes.”

“It’s been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”