Prince Harry suing Home Office over a decision of removing his security.

Prince Harry is suing the Home Office because it decided to take away his security because he is no longer a working member of the royal family.

The lawsuit heard testimony on Thursday that members of the Queen’s staff were on the important Home Office committee that decided to abolish Police Protection.

It occurred because to “severe conflicts,” according to Harry’s attorney, with a key Queen aide.

The move, according to his representatives, was the brainchild of Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not informed of it.

Now, the Duke is pursuing another action against the Palace for failing to inform the Home Office that he would pay for police security, according to Newsweek Royal Correspondent Jack Royston.

In respect to these problems, he is “involved in pre-action correspondence for a planned second judicial review petition and plans to launch that claim shortly,” according to the correspondent.

