Prince Harry unviels the key of mental health app ad ‘greatness within us’

Prince Harry interviewed Chloe Kim, Adam Grant, and Blu Mendoza about mental health.

He says mental fitness is an ongoing practice where you approach your mind as something to flex not fix.

His memoir will be released later this year, although a date has not been set.

Advertisement

Prince Harry says “we all have greatness” and mental health helps unlock it. As BetterUp’s chief impact officer, he’s interviewed Chloe Kim, Adam Grant, and Blu Mendoza.

Harry said: “We all have greatness within us. Mental fitness helps us unlock it.

“It’s an ongoing practice. One where you approach your mind as something to flex not fix.

“I want to introduce you to a few people whose stories can inspire us in our own growth through mental fitness.”

Harry, who retired two years ago, has been frank about his mental health struggles.

“Throughout the years of travelling around the world, what I saw was the similarities of experiences of trauma, of loss, of grief, of being human,” he said in a video uploaded Tuesday on the website.

Advertisement

“That building up of resilience is absolutely critical.”

Harry called Kim the “Queen of Snowboarding” and asked her about her mental fitness. Your secret?

Kim said she reminded herself to do her best.

What are Grant’s proactive practises?

Harry asked Grant if he worked out six days a week, and Grant said yes. I can tell.

Laughter Harry told Mendoza they may have the same mental health coach when she said to “thrive” each day.

Advertisement

It echoed Meghan Markle’s comments from their Africa vacation before Megxit.

Meghan said in 2019: “Surviving isn’t the objective of life. “Thrive.”

The duke, who has had turbulent relationships with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, asked: “How can we develop more resilience for people, not just a better version of themselves at work, but also for their partners, family, and community?”

Harry’s memoir will be released later this year, although a date has not been set.

A NY publishing insider told Pagesix.com the book would be “juicy” with “material that should make his family nervous.”

Also Read Queen will likely travel 800 kilometres to appoint a new PM The Queen is expected to travel 800 miles on September 5 to...