Prince Harry’s semi-autobiography is set to be the greatest work of fiction since War and Peace – and probably just as boring, according to Mark Dolan.

The intended launch of the book has been delayed to next year.

Mr Dolan said that the book is unnecessary and could hurt the royal family.

Prince Harry has a fragile relationship with the royal family.

According to Mr Dolan said, “When you think of great authors, who springs to mind? Charles Dickens, John Steinbeck, Stephen King, JK Rowling? What about Prince Harry?”

“Yes, the Ginger Windsor himself the world’s least happy millionaire has a book in the pipeline. It’s being pitched as a semi-autobiography but looks set to be the greatest work of fiction since War and Peace – and probably just as boring.”

He further added, “Well, there’s trouble in paradise folks because the press are reporting that the intended launch of the book has been delayed to next year.”

As Mr Dolan said, “Sounds like a touch of right royal writer’s block,” added, “Well, let’s hope this privileged aristo doesn’t shake it off because his proposed tell-all tome threatens to do more damage to his family relations, to his reputation in this country, to the venerated institution in which he was born.

“And it will exact more needless stress and anxiety on his 96-year-old grandmother, the Queen.”

“Not satisfied with dissing his dad saying that he was less than a great father and pouring a cold bucket of the brown stuff over his entire family during that Oprah Winfrey non-interview.”

