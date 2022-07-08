Prince Harry wants his children Archie and Lilie to be well acquainted

Prince Harry wants his children Archie and Lilie to be well acquainted.

He is challenging the Home Office for altering his security.

Members of the Queen’s staff were on the important Home Office committee that decided to abolish Police Protection.

Children of Prince Harry Archie and Lilie should be familiar with their father’s house in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex released a statement on Thursday through his legal team. He is challenging the Home Office for altering his security upon future arrivals in the UK.

“Harry’s objective has been straightforward: to protect the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so that his kids can learn about his own country.”

The Duke’s offer of private money, however, was earlier dismissed by Robert Palmer QC, speaking on behalf of the Home Office, as “irrelevant” and “personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately sponsored basis.”

Harry is suing the Home Office because it decided to take away his security because he is no longer a working member of the royal family.

The lawsuit heard testimony on Thursday that members of the Queen’s staff were on the important Home Office committee that decided to abolish Police Protection.

Earlier, Meghan Markle ‘moved at the speed of lightning’ to wed Harry, reports. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward made this information.

She began by highlighting how their “whirlwind courtship” had Harry completely “mesmerised” and adored her day and night.

So much so that, in Ms Seward’s opinion, it almost amounted to an “obsession” that solidified four months after first meeting her.

Soon after, in Ms Seward’s words, Harry was “dragged around like a royal performing seal.”

All of this led to Meghan and Harry being married quickly, reportedly “moving at the pace of lightning,” after they were engaged in May 2018.

