Prince Harry was enraged by criticism of Meghan Markle

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics (cr:google)

When Meghan Markle was ‘rejected,’ Prince Harry reacted in an angry outburst.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, Earl Spencer foresaw this response.

He forewarned the Duke at the time about the connection and wound up “provoking a harsh reaction.”

Advertisement

When Meghan Markle was ‘rejected,’ Prince Harry reacted in an angry outburst.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, Earl Spencer foresaw this response.

He forewarned the Duke at the time about the connection and wound up “provoking a harsh reaction.”

In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower described that incident in detail.

By that point, Harry had introduced Meghan to Julia Samuel, Jane, and Sarah, the two sisters of Diana.

Also Read Meghan Markle was about to “leave him,” so Prince Harry wanted to “walk away” In light of his past relationships with ladies, an insider claims that...

Advertisement

Harry figured Diana’s loved ones and acquaintances would draw comparisons between Diana and his future wife. He claimed that both had the same issues.

“He felt let down. Nobody concurred that his lover and his helpless mother shared any similarities.

They believed Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family, which was more unsettling for him, Mr. Bower continued.

Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, expressed his concern over their unhappiness. Spencer chimed in at William’s request. Spencer, who had been married three times, urged his nephew to delay getting married. His words incited an angry response.

Also Read Prince Harry’s mental wellness start-up: A “psychologically unsafe place to work” Employees at Prince Harry's mental health start-up Better Up have nicknamed the...