  • Prince Harry’s former residence is occupied by Princess Eugenie
  • Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have apparently relocated from Frogmore Cottage to Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.
  • The property, known as Nott Cott, was home to Prince Harry from 2013 until he and Meghan Markle moved in together.
  • The reports inform that the cottage is also very secure.
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have apparently relocated from Frogmore Cottage to Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, another of Prince Harry’s old residences.

The property, known as Nott Cott, was home to Prince Harry from 2013 until he and Meghan Markle moved in together after they announced their engagement in 2017, according to the outlet. The pair moved there with their son August.

The reports inform that the cottage is also very secure, with large gates that prevent vehicles from entering without first registering as royal dwellings.

Additionally, there are trained security guards posted all throughout the building, and CCTV cameras have been mounted everywhere.

Nottingham Cottage includes two bedrooms, as well as living spaces, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a garden.

