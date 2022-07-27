Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
Prince Andrew is lobbying for his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to be...
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have apparently relocated from Frogmore Cottage to Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, another of Prince Harry’s old residences.
The property, known as Nott Cott, was home to Prince Harry from 2013 until he and Meghan Markle moved in together after they announced their engagement in 2017, according to the outlet. The pair moved there with their son August.
The reports inform that the cottage is also very secure, with large gates that prevent vehicles from entering without first registering as royal dwellings.
Additionally, there are trained security guards posted all throughout the building, and CCTV cameras have been mounted everywhere.
Nottingham Cottage includes two bedrooms, as well as living spaces, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a garden.
Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.