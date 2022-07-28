Prince Harry is ‘panicked’ that his memoir will upset the royal family
Prince Harry is "panicking" about the possibility that his new memoir could...
Employees at Prince Harry’s mental health start-up Better Up have nicknamed the company a “Toxic Boys Club.”
The Duke of Sussex became a Chief Impact Officer for the business. A former employee, however, claimed on Glassdoor that the organization was a “psychologically unhealthy place to work.”
“Everyone feels uneasy and is terrified. It keeps you looking down… Work hard and avoid offending anyone. Since HR is connected to the leaders, nobody will go there, the former employee alleged.
Another person, in the meantime, likened the startup to Theranos and said that Netflix would want to expose it.
Employees stated that the leadership made the “inner circle impenetrable.” It has a rather unpleasant underside, where people “lie, play games, test, watch, and spy on staff.”
Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.