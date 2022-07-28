Employees at Prince Harry’s mental health start-up Better Up have nicknamed the company a “Toxic Boys Club.”

The Duke of Sussex became a Chief Impact Officer for the business.

A former employee, however, claimed on Glassdoor that the organization was a “psychologically unhealthy place to work.”

Advertisement

Employees at Prince Harry’s mental health start-up Better Up have nicknamed the company a “Toxic Boys Club.”

The Duke of Sussex became a Chief Impact Officer for the business. A former employee, however, claimed on Glassdoor that the organization was a “psychologically unhealthy place to work.”

“Everyone feels uneasy and is terrified. It keeps you looking down… Work hard and avoid offending anyone. Since HR is connected to the leaders, nobody will go there, the former employee alleged.

Also Read Prince Harry is ‘panicked’ that his memoir will upset the royal family Prince Harry is "panicking" about the possibility that his new memoir could...

Another person, in the meantime, likened the startup to Theranos and said that Netflix would want to expose it.

Employees stated that the leadership made the “inner circle impenetrable.” It has a rather unpleasant underside, where people “lie, play games, test, watch, and spy on staff.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry “has become such a bore.” It’s really too bad After relocating to the US, Prince Harry has allegedly turned into a...