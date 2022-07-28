Prince Harry managed to rack up over £100,000 in legal fees between September and May.

While, he defended his claim that he had personal bodyguards.

Nearly £90,094.79 goes to the Home Office.

The two High Court Hearings that have taken place since May brought the total to exactly £100,000.

The Sun stated in a report that “this is a highly unique situation in which the claimant has imposed a very considerable burden on the public purse through pursuit of an unarguable claim.”

“The costs of the action and a claim that should not have been made should not be covered by the public purse,” the statement reads.

