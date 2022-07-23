Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge decided against taking a summer vacation overseas in favor of a pleasant staycation in the UK..

This year, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge decided against taking a summer vacation overseas in favor of a pleasant staycation in the UK. But why did the royal couple decide against leaving?

One of the possible explanations is that Duchess Kate has a very exciting event coming up next week in which she will compete with the SailGP GB team in Plymouth in a “Commonwealth Race” against their New Zealand competitors, just before the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix’s penultimate day.

Kate, a well-known sports enthusiast, will join the British crew and work with the other members of the team to race the boat at up to 50 knots (more than 55 mph) in a friendly race.

While in Plymouth, Kate will also stop by the 1851 Trust, whose sustainability initiatives she supports, to meet with young people who are involved in such initiatives.

The Duke and Duchess’ decision to spend the summer in the UK may possibly have something to do with the extensive preparations they are making in advance of their anticipated move to Windsor.

According to reports, William, Kate, and their three children—Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—are leaving Kensington Palace for a more sedate existence in the countryside.

In September, George and Charlotte are also anticipated to begin attending a new school.

The Cambridges would be closer to the Queen, who now resides permanently at Windsor Castle thanks to the major transfer from London.

Within a 40-minute drive of Windsor, Carole and Michael Middleton, along with Kate’s brother James, reside in Berkshire.

William and Kate will continue to use Kensington Palace as their base in London while the family resides in Windsor.

