Prince William and Kate Middleton gearing up for new royal titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton gearing up for new royal titles.

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi discussed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s future

“William and Kate’s visit to Cambridge shire kind of felt like a goodbye.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will assume new royal positions the day after Prince Charles becomes king.

The hosts of Royally Us, Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi discussed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s future in the most recent episode.

Daniel Wallace made the following observation during his conversation with Ms Garibaldi: “William and Kate’s visit to Cambridge shire kind of felt like a goodbye.

It almost seems as though their tenure as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is coming to an end.

Another person chimed in, “[and] their time as Prince and Princess of Wales is about to begin.”

She then inquires as to if Ms. Ross, her co-host, “felt like that as well.”

“You know, I hadn’t thought about this until I saw this comment,” Ms. Ross retorted.

“There are so many things, especially around the Jubilee, that felt more like a farewell or a passing of the torch than anything celebratory,” the author says.

It is “a little emotional,” Ms. Ross continued, to consider “all of these things.”

