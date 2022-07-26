Prince William is hurt, because of Diana’s BBC interview

Prince William is still in “hurt and anguish” over Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview.

He thinks his mother would have never given it if she hadn’t been coerced.

Diana revealed extensively about her personal life and her failing marriage to Prince Charles.

Advertisement

According to reports, Prince William is still in “hurt and anguish” over Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview. He thinks his mother would have never given it if she hadn’t been coerced.

In a shocking interview she gave to Martin Bashir in 1995, Diana revealed extensively about her personal life and her failing marriage to Prince Charles.

She also said, in reference to her husband’s romance with his future wife Camilla, “there were three of us in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The BBC apologized publicly to William, Charles, and Prince Harry last week. It agreed to pay William and Harry’s former nanny a sizable sum of money in damages for the “false and malicious” claims made against her in order to secure the interview.

According to William, the BBC’s criticism of the “legitimacy” of the Panorama interview “has not gone far enough.”

The article continues that he believes Diana would not have granted the interview absent Bashir’s coercion and that she still harbors “a great deal of grief and pain” regarding the scandal.

Advertisement

Last week, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a former nanny, appeared before the High Court in London regarding “fabricated” claims. According to them, she had an affair with Charles in 1995 while serving as his personal assistant.

Also Read Meghan Markle’s “victim tendency” to obstruct reconciliation between Harry and William According to the author of an explosive new book, it is now...

According to her attorney Louise Prince, the accusations had “severe personal ramifications for those involved.”

Ms. Legge-Bourke was allegedly falsely accused of getting pregnant by Charles and having an abortion in addition to the infidelity accusation.

The allegations’ origin was unknown to Ms. Legge-Bourke for the previous 25 years, according to Ms. Prince. But, it is now more than likely that the “false and malicious allegations arose as a result and in the context of BBC Panorama’s efforts to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.”

The Dyson Investigation, ordered by the broadcaster, “shed some light” on how the interview was procured, the court was informed.

Advertisement

The attorney claimed that the charges were “completely untrue” and “appeared to exploit some past incorrect conjecture in the media” about Ms. Legge-Bourke and Charles.

An earlier investigation headed by Lord Dyson discovered that the BBC “fell short of high standards of honesty and transparency” by concealing Bashir’s “deceitful behavior” to get his sensational interview with Diana.

When the journalist fabricated bank records and gave them to Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, to get access to her, the BBC producer guidelines were “seriously breached,” according to the investigation.

Tim Davie, the head of the BBC, announced last Thursday: “Now that we are aware of the appalling manner in which the interview was obtained, I have determined that the BBC will never again air the program; we also will not license it in whole or in part to other stations.”

It does, of course, remain a part of history, and there may be times in the future when the BBC can use brief excerpts for reporting purposes. However, these will be rare, and they will need to be approved at the executive committee level and considered in the context of everything we now know about how the interview was obtained.

I’d advise others to show comparable moderation.

Advertisement

Also Read Kate and William quarrelled about Prince George’s odd appearance Prince George celebrated his ninth birthday on Friday. The youngster has become...