Prince William spoke with Anton Mzimba, a South African park ranger, last year.

He was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

Prince William shared a personal message on his Twitter account about the murder.

When Prince William found out that a South African park ranger he had spoken to the previous year; had been murdered, he was “very upset.”

The Duke of Cambridge expressed his sorrow at the passing of Anton Mzimba; the chief ranger of the Timbavati Nature Reserve, in a personal message published on Wednesday; to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Twitter account.

William commented, “I’m terribly grieved to read of the death of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November. “Rangers like Anton, who are dedicated and courageous; are essential to preserving Africa’s wonderful wildlife. The perpetrators must be immediately brought to account. I’m thinking of his family.” He added a “W” to the note’s signature to signify; that he was the one who wrote it.

The Helping Rhinos group published a picture of Mzimba; who they claimed was shot and murdered on Tuesday outside of his house.

The group stated on Twitter that the incident “follows previous death threats; and shows the everyday threat confronting Rangers.”

On social media, Timbavati Nature Reserve also lamented Mzimba’s passing and wrote: “Anton, you have left us with a legacy; that we will always remember and hold up high in your honour.

Mr. Anton Mzimba, Head of Ranger Services, who devoted 25 years of his life to the Timbavati; passed away, and we grieve his passing. A genuine account of a nature fighter.”

When Prince William visited Microsoft’s offices in Reading last autumn to hear about a new tool; to combat ivory smuggling, he chatted with Mzimba via video chat.

Prince William works with several groups that support the abolition of illicit wildlife trafficking; and the preservation of endangered species in Africa; a continent to which the royal family has deep links.

