Prince William reveals summer plans alongside his family

The Duke of Cambridge wished the England Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of their Euro 2022 opener.

Hinting at his summer plans, he said: “The whole nation will be cheering you on!”.

The royal visited the squad at their training camp last month.

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken candidly about his summertime plans; after wishing England’s women’s soccer team success; before their tournament opener.

The Lionesses received a special message of support from Prince William on Twitter; which read: “Good luck to the @Lionesses as the Women’s Euro 2022 begins off today.” He added an extra personal touch by adding a “W” to the end of his uplifting message.

The prince, who enjoys watching football very much; will probably be turning in to follow their success during the Championships. “With a fantastic summer of football ahead; the whole nation will be cheering you on,” Prince William added, teasing his summertime plans.

The king paid the professional athletes a visit last month at their training facility. “This group is already motivating the next generation of women and girls to play football; reaping the mental and physical advantages of fitness,” Prince William said; with a photo he shared on social media.

The Duke talked to the athletes after engaging in a brief round of shooting drills; to convey his enormous delight. He continued, “I will be monitoring what you’re doing and be watching the games with the kids; and I will try to come along where I can to lend my support,” in his heartfelt words.

Finally, he stated: “We’re all very proud of you, and you have every right to be; given where you’ve come. The next two weeks are the culmination for you; and I know you’ll make us all proud.”

When William, the Football Association’s (FA) president; visited the team at St. George’s Park, the FA’s national training facility in Burton-upon-Trent; he praised England Women as “trailblazers.”

