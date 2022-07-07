Prince William to rekindle his relationship with Prince Harry to save the monarchy.

Duke of Cambridge must demonstrate leadership by mediating conflicts with his younger sibling.

William has a lot more to lose than Harry.

If Prince William wants the monarchy to endure, he needs to repair his connection with Prince Harry, experts.

Last month, royal analyst Duncan Larcombe told the Daily Beast that the public had a right to expect William to be able to resolve a conflict with his brother if he wanted to become a future king and a great leader who addressed two billion people about the environment. He needs to take the initiative in this situation. William will eventually have to answer the phone. Harry doesn’t have to; he may simply play polo and have a stunning wife.

The burden is on William, he continued. He should be able to resolve this conflict with his brother if he truly believes that he is the person selected by God to be king.

William has a lot more to lose than Harry, in my opinion. On his watch, the monarchy might be overthrown. That’s Harry’s best card, he said.

Earlier, Duke of Cambridge was photographed publicly embracing his wife after participating in a polo match and raising more than a million pounds for charitable causes.

