Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William to rekindle his relationship with Prince Harry

Prince William to rekindle his relationship with Prince Harry

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William to rekindle his relationship with Prince Harry

Prince William to rekindle his relationship with Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Prince William to rekindle his relationship with Prince Harry to save the monarchy.
  • Duke of Cambridge must demonstrate leadership by mediating conflicts with his younger sibling.
  • William has a lot more to lose than Harry.
Advertisement

If Prince William wants the monarchy to endure, he needs to repair his connection with Prince Harry, experts.

Second, in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge must demonstrate leadership by mediating conflicts with his younger sibling.

Last month, royal analyst Duncan Larcombe told the Daily Beast that the public had a right to expect William to be able to resolve a conflict with his brother if he wanted to become a future king and a great leader who addressed two billion people about the environment. He needs to take the initiative in this situation. William will eventually have to answer the phone. Harry doesn’t have to; he may simply play polo and have a stunning wife.

The burden is on William, he continued. He should be able to resolve this conflict with his brother if he truly believes that he is the person selected by God to be king.

William has a lot more to lose than Harry, in my opinion. On his watch, the monarchy might be overthrown. That’s Harry’s best card, he said.

Earlier, Duke of Cambridge was photographed publicly embracing his wife after participating in a polo match and raising more than a million pounds for charitable causes.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kate Middleton, Prince William shares rare PDA moment
Kate Middleton, Prince William shares rare PDA moment

Kate Middleton and William share a rare PDA moment. Duke of Cambridge...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to stay away from coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to stay away from coronation
Meghan Markle using her specialty to look out for weakness in King Charles
Meghan Markle using her specialty to look out for weakness in King Charles
King Charles and Princess Diana were not in favor of marriage
King Charles and Princess Diana were not in favor of marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react sternly to apology by Jeremy Clarkson
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react sternly to apology by Jeremy Clarkson
Amazon cancels shows with Jeremy Clarkson after rude comment on Meghan Markle
Amazon cancels shows with Jeremy Clarkson after rude comment on Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was made fun of for his
Prince Harry was made fun of for his "oxymoronic" hatred
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story