Prince William will cheer on England’s Lionesses in Euros final

Prince William will be at Wembley on Sunday evening to cheer on the England women’s football team in the Euro 2022 final.

The England women’s football team defeated Sweden last night with a decisive score of 4-0 to advance to the championship game, where they will face either France or Germany.

William, the president of the Football Association, will attend the game, it was announced today.

It comes after he said, “The entire country is extremely proud of all you’ve accomplished,” yesterday night as he congratulated the squad on reaching the final. We have faith in you and pledge to support you at every step.

Additionally, an FA source reportedly told that William is thinking about taking Charlotte, who is seven years old, to the big game. Her attendance has not yet been confirmed.

William recently disclosed that his daughter adored playing goal during a visit to the Lionesses’ training camp.

“Charlotte asked me to inform you that she’s incredibly good in goal,” he said to the group.

“She requested that you tell them that. Future star in the making.

It would be wonderful if Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge brought Princess Charlotte to the game to support the #Lionesses, one person wrote.

Congratulations to the lionesses on reaching the July 31st Euro final at Wembley Stadium, another person wrote. Ideally, Prince William and the Cambridge family will attend.

It is unknown if Kate will accompany her husband to the game because she is scheduled to attend a sailing competition with Sir Ben Ainslie on Sunday in Plymouth.

The presence of nine-year-old Prince George at Wembley for the game has not yet been confirmed, despite the fact that he attended the men’s Euro final in July, when England suffered a heartbreaking loss to Italy.

After seeing Gareth Southgate’s team come agonizingly close to winning a first major title in 55 years, he appeared devastated.

But not before he erupted in jubilation with his parents after England took the lead in the game’s opening moments.

