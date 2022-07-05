Advertisement
date 2022-07-05
Edition: English

Prince William’s chances of notching Prince of Wales title

Articles
  • William’s chances of notching Prince of Wales title.
  • The heir to the throne must hold the title of Prince of Wales.
  • Charles and William have been first and second in line to the throne.
Prince William is now in line to succeed after his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother  Queen, as the next monarch of the United Kingdom.

Despite working hard in recent years to prepare for his future role as the monarch, William’s title as Prince of Wales ultimately rests on Prince Charles’ shoulders, the outlet’s story claims.

According to royal custom, the heir to the throne must hold the title of Prince of Wales. However, this title is given rather than inherited.

As per details, Charles and William have been first and second in line to the throne respectively since their births, the Queen only gave Charles the title of Prince of Wales in 1958.

Prince William is anticipated to possess the illustrious title at some point in his life, but that will depend on his father Charles, who is currently the King and may very well deny Prince William that honour!

According to royal custom, if Prince Charles passes away before the Queen, she will then decide whether William should succeed him as the Prince of Wales.

When Charles succeeds to the throne, other titles that will unavoidably fall into William’s lap include the dukes of Cornwall and Rothesay.

