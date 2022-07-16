Princess Anne and Queen beat the heat to pay a surprise visit to a hospice

The monarch travelled the short distance from her home in Windsor Castle to Maidenhead during the UK’s extreme heat to tour the Thames Hospice and meet its staff, volunteers, and patients.

She toured the building with the aid of a walking stick, signing the guest book and unveiling a plaque to formally inaugurate the new center.

The hospice has been offering palliative and end-of-life care and support to people in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire for more than 30 years.

For people who require care, its services are free, and philanthropic donations cover more than half of its £13 million annual operating costs.

The George Cross was presented to the NHS on Tuesday during a ceremony the Queen hosted at Windsor to honor the organization’s accomplishments throughout the years.

Prince Charles attended the ceremony, where each of the four home nations’ health ministers received the medal, along with the 96-year-old head of state.

The beaming Queen accepted the prestigious prize on behalf of the NHS and praised the Covid vaccination rollout while standing without her cane.

May Parsons, the nurse who gave Maggie Keenan the world’s first Covid-19 vaccination outside of clinical trials on December 8, 2020, was present at the occasion.

When informed of the nurse’s historic first, the Queen, who was dressed in a day dress, was impeccable form and made her guests chuckle with the remark, “You’re still alive?”

The Queen said, “Yes, it was great,” when the nurse said, “We’re terribly, terribly proud of the immunization roll-out; it was so successful.”

