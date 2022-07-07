Advertisement
Princess Diana’s bombshell interview impacted Prince William’s ‘psychology,’ :report

  • According to a royal specialist, Prince William places a high priority on his family’s privacy.
  • The Duke of Cambridge, who is reserved about his life outside of official obligations, grew ‘controlling’ following his mother Diana’s highly public existence.
  • Speaking to ITV documentary Katie Nicholl revealed that William “guards the privacy of his family more highly than anything else in his life”.
Ms Nicholl noted that “it doesn’t take a psychologist to work out why”, adding, “you only need to look at this own background”.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge is still upset over his mother’s explosive interview with Martin Bashir, in which she was persuaded to make scandalous claims.

A source told The Daily Mail: “His anger was palpable, but he went away and did his research and placed the issues in their true historical context.”

“While he is still furious about the way in which his mother was duped, he is not going to hold our national broadcaster to account for something that happened a quarter of a century ago,” the insider added.

