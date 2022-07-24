THE BROTHER OF PRINCESS DIANA has launched a scathing attack on the BBC

He also demanded that detectives look into what executives knew about the broadcaster’s 1995 Panorama interview with the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to the report, the BBC hid the fraud.

According to a report from last year, BBC journalist Martin Bashir deceived Earl Spencer into scheduling a meeting with her by presenting fictitious bank statements that implied Diana was being bugged by the security services and that two senior aides were being paid to provide information about her.

The 58-year-old Earl Spencer stated in a MailOnline article that what Mr. Bashir told him was “shocking” and that he had

“told me a series of tales so extraordinary that, as soon as he left, I called Panorama’s executive producer, who confirmed it was all true and that I could trust Mr. Bashir.” “Over the course of the next three weeks, I feel as though I was groomed. I was shown forged bank statements and informed of shady transactions, espionage, and horrifying deception. But all along, I was the one being duped so that Mr. Bashir could use me to contact my deceased sister.

At the time, he believed his sister to be “extremely vulnerable,” as some of her previously-kept secrets had begun to leak to the media.

On September 19, 1995, Earl Spencer recalled meeting Mr. Bashir and being surprised by “a number of discrepancies” between what he told Diana and what he had previously told him.

He said:

“When we parted that afternoon, I assumed I’d never hear anything about Mr Bashir again. “When the BBC trumpeted that they had secured their Panorama interview with my sister, a few weeks later, it was the first I knew that anything had resulted from that troubling meeting.”

The earl continued:

“While Mr Bashir is, of course, held up for his unspeakable conduct, serious questions remain about others at the BBC. First, who else at the BBC knew of Mr Bashir’s work at the time? “In a story of such unique importance as this, it is reasonable to believe that the chain of command must have gone very high indeed – beyond Panorama to the upper reaches of the BBC.”