Princess Elisabeth in a new light that you haven’t seen before

On Wednesday, Princess Elisabeth was depicted in new images from the Royal Palace in Brussels, but she was acting in a different capacity than normal.

The twenty-year-old woman seemed focused in her camouflage outfit and green facial paint.

Through military training in the field, the camp aims to improve participants’ leadership and patrolling skills as well as their ability to cope with stress and fatigue.

The Belgian royal previously spent a year at the military academy, where she studied Social and Military Sciences before relocating to the UK, where she earned her International Baccalaureate in 2020.

She shared her enthusiasm for the transfer in a series of images that the Royal Palace shared on social media last autumn. She is currently a student of history and politics at Lincoln College at the University of Oxford.

They featured pictures of the then-19-year-old in some of the college’s most well-known settings, such as Elisabeth strolling around the Front Quad and Radcliffe Square, running into her classmates at The Grove, and punting with pals on the River Cherwell.

Another photo showed the queen reading in the college’s library, and another showed her sipping coffee in front of a local café.

She nevertheless maintains close ties to her family back home, makes frequent trips there, and continues to participate in public affairs and royal responsibilities in Belgium.

When she succeeds her father, King Philippe, the Princess will hold the position of head of state in Belgium for the first time.

Prince Gabriel, 18, Prince Emmanuel, 16, and Princess Eleonore, 13, are Elisabeth’s younger siblings, and the King and Queen Mathilde are their parents.

