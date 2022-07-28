Princess Margaret’s grandchild Samuel Chatto celebrating birthday today

Advertisement
  • Princess Margaret’s grandchild Samuel Chatto celebrating his birthday today.
  • The Royal Family Countess of Snowdon frequently recede into the background.
  • Sam has gained a lot of notoriety for his passion for the arts and creative endeavours.
Princess Margaret’s grandchild Samuel Chatto is celebrating his birthday today. When the spotlight is on the Royal Family, the grandchildren of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon frequently recede into the background.

Aside from the occasional national occasion like a royal wedding, death, or Trooping the Colour, they generally enjoy normal lives.

Samuel, a great-nephew of The Queen, is one of Princess Margaret’s grandsons, yet he hardly ever makes the news.

Sam, who turns 26 today (July 28), has gained a lot of notoriety for his passion for the arts and creative endeavours.

Of Princess Margaret’s four grandkids, Sam is the oldest. Along with him, there are also their two cousins Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, as well as their younger brother Arthur Chatto.

The younger sister of The Queen, Princess Margaret was born on August 21, 1930, to King George VI (then Prince Albert, Duke of York) and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother (then Elizabeth, Duchess of York).

She wed the first Earl of Snowdon, Antony Armstrong-Jones, a society photographer, in Westminster Abbey in 1960. David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon (born in 1961), and Lady Sarah Chatto were the couple’s subsequent two children (nee Armstrong-Jones b. 1964).

The couple’s children lived in Kensington Palace with their mother until they left to start their own families after they made history in 1978 by becoming the first senior royals to divorce since Henry VIII.

On July 14, 1994, Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto were united in marriage at St. Stephen’s, Walbrook in London. Samuel David Benedict Chatto (born on July 28, 1996) and Arthur Robert Nathaniel Chatto are the couple’s two children (b. February 5, 1999).

Sam was born in London and attended Eton College, like many members of his family. He continued his studies of art history at The University of Edinburgh after leaving this place.

The royal’s passion for pottery and interest in art are traits inherited from his mother. Sam participated in a Somerset display with three pots after completing a six-week apprenticeship with North Shore Pottery.

Sam, whose inspiring and upbeat Instagram postings pleasure his 88.5k followers, expressed his enthusiasm for his apprenticeship.

He stated in a blog post from a few years ago: “2018 was such a wonderful year of self reflection and growth for me.

“I spent six weeks studying pottery and ceramics in the far north of Scotland, learning from the most understanding and enthusiastic potter. Every waking moment was spent with Clay, and I can’t wait to see what this year brings for me!

