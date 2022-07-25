As soon as Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, the British Royal Firm is alleged to have “controlled” her life, including her role in Suits, according to royal author Tom Bower.

According to Bower’s most recent book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, the Palace imposed numerous guidelines and limitations on the Suits sets in light of Meghan’s relationship with Harry, including limiting what the script writers were allowed to include.

Also Read Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star became the Duchess’ laughingstock for THIS reason Patrick J Adam, Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star and on-screen boyfriend, has shared...

Advertisement

As per Bower: “Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent.”

“Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles,” he added. Also Read Meghan Markle has been defended in the publication of Bower’s biography The Duchess of Sussex has been defended on social media following the... Bower also claimed: “The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed.” Advertisement