Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star became the Duchess’ laughingstock for THIS reason
Patrick J Adam, Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star and on-screen boyfriend, has shared...
According to Bower’s most recent book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, the Palace imposed numerous guidelines and limitations on the Suits sets in light of Meghan’s relationship with Harry, including limiting what the script writers were allowed to include.
As per Bower: “Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent.”
“Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles,” he added.
Bower also claimed:
“The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed.”
