The Queen cracked a wonderful joke once she realized how absurd it is for a man to have his phone ring at a vital moment.

In a rare public appearance, the 96-year-old monarch was joined by the Princess Royal outside Windsor Castle to officially open the new home of the £22 million Thames Hospice.

Graham White, who is in stage 4 cancer and receiving respite care at the facility in Maidenhead, and his wife Pat were only introduced to her when his phone rang.

He hurriedly grabbed into his pocket to switch it off, which caused his humiliation to pass fast.

The Queen, however, made the clever remark, “Typical, a phone goes off right away,” to which Graham shyly responded that it was his son who had called.

The 63-year-old Pat described the meeting as “extremely emotional” and said, “This is a memory that I will treasure.” The Queen rose and leaned on her now-familiar walking stick as Pat chatted with her.

She made fun of her husband’s ringing phone and said, “I could have murdered him! The Queen may appear to have a stiff upper lip, but she actually has a sense of humor.

It was a little uncomfortable, Graham, 67, of Sandhurst, Berkshire, said, “I switched my wife’s phone off and I could have sworn mine was off.”

The Queen complimented the structure, expressed interest in the various cancer therapies, and expressed hope that the new structure would support all of the local cancer sufferers, according to his wife.

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were among the celebrities who had previously visited the former Thames Hospice location in Windsor, which was inaugurated by the Queen in 1987.

The hospice’s new structure, which is now situated next to a lovely lake surrounded by trees in neighboring Maidenhead, has an open-plan welcome area with a light atrium, a cafe, and a shop.

When the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex were doing their officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Graham, a former Warrant Office Class 1 who is now a functions manager, was working there with Pat and her husband.

She remarked about the hospice: “You can feel the affection when you first come and stroll across the parking lot. I visit this place for yoga and crafting. Everyone here feels like an extended family to me.”

“People have thoughts of a hospice as a place you come to die, but that is not the case here,” her husband continued.

The Queen paid her fourth visit to the hospice in its 35-year history during which time she also spoke with supporters, volunteers, and members of the medical staff. The hospice serves East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire residents with palliative and end-of-life care and support.

Former nurse turned hospice volunteer Sarah Williams Kelly said of her conversation with the monarch: “She emphasized how gorgeous the building is and asked me about my position looking after patients and relatives.”

