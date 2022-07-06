Queen Elizabeth aims to be well enough to present the George Cross

Queen Elizabeth expects to be well enough to deliver the George Cross to representatives of the National Health Service at Windsor Castle, senior journalist.

If the monarch chooses to go, Prince Charles will go with her, according to royal writer Richard Palmer.

“The NHS, celebrating its 74th birthday today, was announced to receive the George Cross in July last year in appreciation of the work of personnel past and present throughout seven decades, and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he continued.

The Royal Ulster Constabulary and Malta were both collectively awarded the George Cross in 1999, which King George VI instituted on September 24, 1940, at the height of the Blitz.

Earlier, Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee year as monarch this year, reports. Royal expert believes her time as the monarchy’s “comforting constant” may have come to an end.

After the Palace declared that the 96-year-old monarch’s role was being “rewritten and pared-back,” royal analyst Daniela Elser made the remarks.

The 96-year-old is no longer capable of performing the same work she has done for the past seven decades, according to Elser’s article for news.com.au. The palace has officially acknowledged that Her Majesty is no longer able to perform her full duties for the first time since her health problem started in October of last year.

