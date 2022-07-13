Queen Elizabeth awards George Cross to NHS 

The Queen and Prince Charles presented the George Cross to the National Health Service.

The award is given for bravery in circumstances of extreme danger.

Only the second time in Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign that the award has been given to a group or organisation (Her Majesty gave it to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1999).

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth gave the George Cross award to Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) for its work over the past 74 years.

She also liked the way the NHS Covid-19 vaccine was given out.

At Windsor Castle, the Queen and Prince Charles gave the George Cross award to people who work for the National Health Service.

The award is given to staff from all fields and all four countries, both past and present.

Buckingham Palace posted photos of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at the ceremony, along with a sweet message from the Queen.

In her message, the Queen says, “It is with great pleasure on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement

The award was taken by the CEOs and front-line workers from each of the Home Nations.

King George VI started the George Cross on September 24, 1940, when the Blitz was at its worst. It is given for “acts of the greatest heroism or the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger.”

This is only the second time in Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign that the award has been given to a group or organisation (Her Majesty presented the George Cross to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1999).

Also Read Prince Harry became ‘First Gentleman’ if Meghan wins presidency Prince Harry is "happy" with the idea of becoming the "First Gentleman."...