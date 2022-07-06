Queen Elizabeth II has approved the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi.

Nadhim Zahawi was appointed finance minister by the prime minister.

Michelle Donelan was chosen by the prime minister to replace Zahawi in the ministry of education.

British Queen Elizabeth II has given her approval for the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi as finance minister after Rishi Sunak’s resignation.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary who was born in Iraq, was appointed finance minister by the prime minister, Boris Johnson, late on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted the appointment of Zahawi, who moved to Britain as a child with his Kurdish family and did not speak any English before establishing a successful commercial career, according to Downing Street.

Following his appointment, Zahawi declared that he will explore all alternatives for the government to repair and expand the economy.

On the other hand, Queen shouldn’t be forced to comply with royal demands, host Holly Willoughby.

Holly said: “I feel like right now, where she is,” in an interview with Camilla Tominey, Gyles Brandreth, and Phillip Schofield on ITV. Isn’t the concept of having to fulfil anything absurd?

Should we expect her to perform at the same level of responsibility as when she was 25? asked Camilla.

If the monarch chooses to go, Prince Charles will go with her, according to royal writer Richard Palmer.

