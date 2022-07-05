Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years as monarch this year.

Palace declared that the 96-year-old monarch’s role was being “rewritten and pared-back.”

Her Majesty’s circumstances are unlikely to return to how they were in the past.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee year as monarch this year, reports. Royal expert believes her time as the monarchy’s “comforting constant” may have come to an end.

After the Palace declared that the 96-year-old monarch’s role was being “rewritten and pared-back,” royal analyst Daniela Elser made the remarks.

The 96-year-old is no longer capable of performing the same work she has done for the past seven decades, according to Elser’s article for news.com.au. The palace has officially acknowledged that Her Majesty is no longer able to perform her full duties for the first time since her health problem started in October of last year.

The palace has just acknowledged that Her Majesty’s circumstances are unlikely to return to how they were in the past, she continued.

“The Queen’s mobility limitations certainly preclude her from physically executing her duties as sovereignly as she formerly could,” continued Elser. However, the symbolism—which is after all the foundation of monarchy—is what really important here.

“What the palace just did is formally announce the end of the era in which the Queen was a prominent figure in British life. The Queen’s role as a reassuring constant is basically over, according to Elser.

Advertisement

“Sure, we can expect a regular trickle of images and brief videos put out via the Queen’s official channels of her gamely Zooming with a governor-general here and there,” she continued. But is a rule that is almost entirely carried out in secret indeed a reign? It’s entirely unknown area in all of this.

Due to health issues, the Queen missed the most of her own Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She also skipped a number of other prominent royal engagements, such as the State Opening of the Parliament and the Royal Ascot horse races.

Also Read The Queen is taking a quiet vacation in Sandringham The Queen has been spotted driving around Sandringham, her country estate in...