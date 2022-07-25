Queen Elizabeth’s way of brewing tea

The tea must be scalding hot according to Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth’s preferred beverages are just made public by former royal chef Darren McGrady.

He served for 15 years as the British monarch’s personal cook.

McGrady said to Coffee Friend, “Hot tea has to be hot. “The most crucial step in making tea is to pour absolutely hot water over it and let it steep for five minutes. Making tea in a teapot—which constitutes a genuine cup of tea—is really crucial.”

McGrady added that afternoon tea is “probably” the Queen’s favorite meal.

“Wherever she was in the globe, the Queen always had afternoon tea. If she were to have tea alone when we were at Buckingham Palace, invite Prince William to join her, host a 6000-person garden party, or even travel to Australia on the Royal Britannia,” He remembered. ”The Queen adored afternoon tea, and I would even venture to say that it was one of her favorites. She would definitely regularly sit down for tea while I was there.”

McGrady continued by describing the afternoon tea menu that Queen Elizabeth had every day, which included two different kinds of sandwiches, scones, a tiny cake, and Earl Grey tea. She never received the identical scones she had the day before, and the little cakes also varied daily thanks to the chefs at Buckingham Palace.

“They would alternate between basic scones one day and fruit scones with raisins the next. The manner in which they switched was extremely crucial “McGrady can recall. “To ensure that we didn’t serve the same flavor scones as the Queen the day before, the chefs at Buckingham Palace would call Windsor Castle on a Monday morning. We always checked, but I’m not sure what would have occurred if we had.”

Want to organize your own tea with a royal theme? McGrady, who also served as the chefs for Princess Diana, Princes William, and Harry, has written two booklets containing his favorite recipes: Eating Royally and The Royal Chef at Home: Easy Seasonal Entertaining.

