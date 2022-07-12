Queen is not terrified of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who has great experience dealing with crises, is unconcerned about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s missteps.

To address the difficulties, the 96-year-old king employs a wise technique.

She avoids fighting and attempts to resolve the situation amicably.

The decision by the Firm not to divulge the findings of a bullying investigation involving Meghan Markle has provoked endless discussion.

Since the Palace declared that the findings will not be made public, royal fans, critics, and analysts have been expressing their ideas and opinions.

It is thought that one of the motivating reasons in the Firm’s decision was a concern of sparking a verbal battle with the Sussexes.

Some believe that the palace is terrified of Harry and Meghan.

Previously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chastised the Royal Family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Rumours and conjecture abound that the pair will unleash a “world of agony” in a fresh conversation with the US TV show.

Whatever the case may be, the truth remains that Prince Harry’s grandmother does not want to add gasoline to the roaring fire by releasing the results, which may burn everything clean about the family.