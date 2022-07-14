Queen made a sarcastic remark to Ant and Dec, when she first met them

The Queen is renowned for her sharp wit and irreverent sense of humor.

When TV presenters Ant and Dec were introduced to her at a party, she couldn’t help but crack a funny joke.

Fern Britton described how Her Majesty once claimed she was unaware of the identity of the Geordie couple.

And it’s been made clear that when TV presenters Ant and Dec were introduced to her at a party, she couldn’t help but crack a funny joke.

Former The anchor of This Morning, Fern Britton, has described how Her Majesty once claimed she was unaware of the identity of the Geordie couple.

In 2005, the 64-year-old was at an ITV anniversary party where she saw the monarch approach the two and inquire about their job in production.

The TV personality stated she thought Her Majesty is “wonderful” and considered the joke to be “quite humorous.”

According to the author’s interview with Prima magazine: “I happened to release the book during the Queen’s Jubilee year, which was fortunate.

“In reality, I’ve been working on it for two years. I adore The Queen, in my opinion.

I got to know her when ITV was 50 and she attended a big party.

She walked up to shake my hand while holding her frosty martini glass in one hand and gloves that were dripping with moisture.

Queen went up to Ant and Dec and said, “Do you two work behind the camera?” She was also really amusing.

The NHS was given the George Cross earlier this week as a way for the Queen to recognize its accomplishments throughout the years.

The Prince of Wales joined the 96-year-old head of state for a brief ceremony at Windsor Castle where each medal was given to a health leader from one of the four home countries. Both men appeared at ease.

