Queen will likely travel 800 kilometres to appoint a new PM

The Queen is expected to travel 800 miles on September 5 to continue the process of choosing the new Prime Minister, as per a report.

The monarch, who is 96 years old and lives at Balmoral right now, will reportedly go back to Buckingham Palace for ten minutes from Balmoral.

Just now, it was announced that the next Prime Minister of the UK will be chosen on Sept 5.

Richard Eden wrote, “Conservative grandee Sir Graham Brady said the new party leader would be announced on Monday, September 5.”

Earlier, the decision by the Firm not to divulge the findings of a bullying investigation involving Meghan Markle has provoked endless discussion.

Since the Palace declared that the findings will not be made public, royal fans, critics, and analysts have been expressing their ideas and opinions.

It is thought that one of the motivating reasons in the Firm’s decision was a concern of sparking a verbal battle with the Sussexes.

Some believe that the palace is terrified of Harry and Meghan.

Previously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chastised the Royal Family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Rumours and conjecture abound that the pair will unleash a “world of agony” in a fresh conversation with the US TV show.

