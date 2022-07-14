Release date for Meghan Markle’s book by a feared author that she “will be dreading”

A publication date is set for a book about Meghan Markle that has been referred to as one that she “will be dreading.”

Revenge Meghan, Harry, and the conflict between the Windsors is a book written by renowned biographer Tom Bower.

The author spent a year gathering information and chatting to both allies and foes of Meghan.

The author, who has not worked with the duchess directly, spent a year gathering information and chatting to both allies and foes of Meghan before it is released by Blink Publishing on Thursday, July 21.

It will “tell the truth,” according to Mr. Bower, who has been characterized as “pulling no punches,” when it is released the following week.

While a prior unidentified insider told The Sun: “Meghan will be dreading this book.

“Tom is frightfully meticulous in his research and doesn’t hold back. There won’t be any untouched stones.

It has been made very clear to Tom that this will not be an option with Meghan, despite the fact that he has previously worked with several of his subjects and even spent time shadowing them.

Writing about royals is nothing new for Mr. Bower, who published Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles in 2018.

Additionally, he has published extensive, unauthorized biographies of well-known people like Boris Johnson and Richard Branson.

Just a few days prior to the book’s publication, sources predicted that Prince Harry’s autobiography would be “juicy” and would cause the Royal Family to feel “nervous.”

