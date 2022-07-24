Royal children’s unique interests and secret skills are revealed

The royal family is a gifted group, with members who have gone on to become Olympians, renowned authors, and multilingual.

The royal family is a gifted group, with members who have gone on to become Olympians, renowned authors, and multilingual. We can’t help but wonder if the royal offspring of this generation will follow in the footsteps of their parents and what interests they might have in the future.

Allowing your kids to participate in their favorite sports and pastimes, whether it’s ballet or badminton, football or flute, is crucial for their physical and emotional welfare – and people like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and young Mia Tindall love to pursue their passions!

Like our children, royal youngsters like playing outside and trying out new activities. Continue reading to learn more about the favorite activities of these royal kids, including swimming and horseback riding.

Princess Charlotte Little Charlotte appears to be a very active youngster who enjoys a variety of sports. Charlotte has a love for gymnastics, Duchess Kate stated while her parents were on a tour of Ireland.

Charlotte is particularly interested in gymnastics; she performs handstands, cartwheels, and other manoeuvres. Their basic coordination and balance skills will benefit greatly from it, according to Kate.

In addition, Charlotte enjoys riding horses and began doing so at the age of 17 months. When Kate and Natasha Baker first met in 2016, Natasha Baker, a paralympic gold medalist, confided in Kate that Charlotte “has this passion for horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to advocate and foster it.”

Ballet is another adored pastime of the Princess. Before, it was said that Charlotte attended weekly private ballet lessons at a south London dancing studio. Even Kate’s daughter has attended performances of The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House in London.

Prince George, a young prince, enjoys music and is currently learning to play the guitar.

The Duchess questioned the band N’V about their beginnings when his parents visited Ireland. Hearing everyone’s stories over the past few days has been quite interesting. George and Charlotte would have enjoyed it, so I wish we could have taken them. George is also beginning to study the guitar.

George enjoys exercising and enjoys tennis just like his mother. George and Charlotte both take tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in London, and William and Kate have a tennis court installed at their country residence in Norfolk so that them and their kids may play.

George has also hit a ball with his favorite tennis player, Roger Federer, Kate previously disclosed. The Middleton family is close with the talented Swiss tennis player.

George adores riding horses, just like his sister. According to a source who spoke to HELLO! about how Zara Tindall got involved, William and Kate were eager to start George riding because the entire royal family enjoys animals. However, given that he is visibly small, they decided against mounting him on a large horse. He has been learning to ride on one of Zara’s Shetland ponies since they requested if they may use one.

Prince Louis Prince George is a promising athlete, so it’s not surprising that his younger brother Prince Louis was happy to ride his new balance bike to school on his third birthday thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Cycling is a great method for kids to stay in shape and practice balance; just remember to start with stabilizers!

The young prince also enjoys being inventive! To celebrate his second birthday, Prince William and Kate released a happy photograph of the young prince, who was busy painting a rainbow picture to honor the NHS with paints all over his hands.

Tindall, Mia

Mia Tindall, the cousin of Charlotte and George, is also a devotee, so it appears that the young British royals adore their horses. In 2019, Zara stated to Now To Love, an Australian publication:

“Lena is a simple passenger in a small basket on the saddle. However, we recently gave Mia a new pony named Magic.

“Her cousins Savannah and Isla, as well as Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, all ride as well, and they go riding together,” Mike Tindall continued.

Dad The sport of tag rugby, according to Mike, is great for developing body awareness, physical prowess, and overall hand-eye coordination. “If I were absolutely honest, I would really like Mia to go for tag rugby,” he added.

Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor

In the same way as their parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain, Princess Leonor, 16, and Infanta Sofia, 15, are avid skiers. The family is frequently photographed together on the slopes, grinning broadly and dressing chicly in ski gear.

Since Felipe is an avid sailor as well and the foursome was spotted on a boat in Mallorca, it wouldn’t be surprising if Leonor and Sofia took up sailing as well.

The daughter of Princess Catharina-Amalia Maxima, Princess Catharina-Amalia, is unmistakably a busy woman like her mother, the Queen of the Netherlands.

Since 2001, Catharina-Amalia, formally known as the Princess of Orange, has gone at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet. Her interests include playing the piano, horseback riding, hockey, and singing, according to her official page on the Dutch royal website.

