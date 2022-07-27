A royal specialist is sympathetic to Meghan Markle’s protracted legal dispute with her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle.

A royal specialist is sympathetic to Meghan Markle’s protracted legal dispute with her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, according to Express UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is being sued for damages stemming from her assertions that she was raised as an only child in her controversial 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Samantha’s attorneys argue that Meghan made up these claims about her upbringing in order to further her career.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, commented on the legal dispute in news.com.au and said, “It is tough not to feel sympathy for her being stuck with this greedy lot.” However, this lawsuit and this week’s legal back and forth have brought attention once again to the fact that Meghan occasionally said things that were later proven to not quite hold up.

