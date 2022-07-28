Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • The ‘bitter reaction’ of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle’s denial was made public
The ‘bitter reaction’ of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle’s denial was made public

The ‘bitter reaction’ of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle’s denial was made public

Articles
Advertisement
The ‘bitter reaction’ of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle’s denial was made public

The ‘bitter reaction’ of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle’s denial was made public

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle’s rejection by the royal family caused Prince Harry to have a very “bitter reaction” to it.
  • When Earl Spencer rejected Meghan Markle’s marriage, Prince Harry responded angrily.
  • He forewarned the Duke at the time about the connection and wound up “provoking a harsh reaction.”
Advertisement

According to reports, Meghan Markle’s rejection by the royal family caused Prince Harry to have a very “bitter reaction” to it.

When Earl Spencer rejected Meghan Markle’s marriage, Prince Harry responded angrily.

He forewarned the Duke at the time about the connection and wound up “provoking a harsh reaction.”

In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower described that incident in detail.

Also Read

Prince Harry’s security plan “drowns” the taxpayers with legal bills of about £100
Prince Harry’s security plan “drowns” the taxpayers with legal bills of about £100

Prince Harry managed to rack up over £100,000 in legal fees between...

By that point, Harry had introduced Meghan to Julia Samuel, Jane, and Sarah, the two sisters of Diana.

Advertisement

Harry figured Diana’s loved ones and acquaintances would draw comparisons between Diana and his future wife. He claimed that both had the same issues.

“He felt let down. Nobody concurred that his lover and his helpless mother shared any similarities.

They believed Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family, which was more unsettling for him, Mr. Bower continued.

Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, expressed his concern over their unhappiness. Spencer chimed in at William’s request. Spencer, who was married three times, urged his nephew to delay getting married. His words incited an angry response.

Also Read

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her ‘staggering’ demands from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle comes under fire for her ‘staggering’ demands from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her ‘staggering’ demands from Prince Harry....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Princess Eugenie's son resemble to Harry and Meghan's kids, amazed fans
Princess Eugenie's son resemble to Harry and Meghan's kids, amazed fans
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning 'huge Coronation coup'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning 'huge Coronation coup'
Meghan Markle reportedly wanted royal rejection from the start: Experts
Meghan Markle reportedly wanted royal rejection from the start: Experts
Prince Harry criticized for challenging King Charles
Prince Harry criticized for challenging King Charles
'Tattle-tale' Prince Harry reportedly 'nothing more than 'whining little boy'
'Tattle-tale' Prince Harry reportedly 'nothing more than 'whining little boy'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story