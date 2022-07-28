The ‘bitter reaction’ of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle’s denial was made public

Meghan Markle’s rejection by the royal family caused Prince Harry to have a very “bitter reaction” to it.

When Earl Spencer rejected Meghan Markle’s marriage, Prince Harry responded angrily.

He forewarned the Duke at the time about the connection and wound up “provoking a harsh reaction.”

In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower described that incident in detail.

By that point, Harry had introduced Meghan to Julia Samuel, Jane, and Sarah, the two sisters of Diana.

Harry figured Diana’s loved ones and acquaintances would draw comparisons between Diana and his future wife. He claimed that both had the same issues.

“He felt let down. Nobody concurred that his lover and his helpless mother shared any similarities.

They believed Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family, which was more unsettling for him, Mr. Bower continued.

Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, expressed his concern over their unhappiness. Spencer chimed in at William’s request. Spencer, who was married three times, urged his nephew to delay getting married. His words incited an angry response.

