The endearing way Archie and Lilibet refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as parents

Archie and Lilibet, the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have the cutest names for their parents.

The annual Christmas card that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released last year included a rare family insight that revealed the names that the royal infants will eventually refer to their parents by.

“Merry Christmas. We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world in this year, 2021. Lili united us as a family, and Archie gave us “Mama” and “Papa,” it stated.

Additionally, this was the first time Harry and Meghan had decided to post a picture of their young daughter, who grinned while being carried by her mother.

The picture was taken at Harry and Meghan’s Santa Barbara, California, home by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer of 2021, just before the Christmas season.

Archie, who coordinated with his father in pants and a shirt and also stole the show with his red hair, was also shown off to royal admirers in the stunning card. With trousers and a blue pullover, Meghan also had a laid-back elegant style.

Social media users were ecstatic over the lovely holiday photocard. One answered: “I adore that Archie, like his father, is a ginger. Stunning family.”

“Aww, looks like the kids have ginger hair like dad,” the second wrote.

The message that accompanied the picture on The Sussexes’ holiday card highlighted the charities that were important to them and read: “We have donated on your behalf to a number of organizations that support and defend families, from those relocating from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave, as we anticipate 2022: Hello, Team Rubicon. US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, and Marshall Plan for Moms; PL+US; Paid Leave for All.”

They ended their statement by saying: “From our family to yours, we wish you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year! Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili as usual.”

