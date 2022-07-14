Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The endearing way Archie and Lilibet refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as parents

The endearing way Archie and Lilibet refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as parents

Articles
Advertisement
The endearing way Archie and Lilibet refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as parents

The endearing way Archie and Lilibet refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as parents

Advertisement
  • Archie and Lilibet, the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have the cutest names for their parents.
  • The annual Christmas card that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released last year included a rare family insight that revealed the names that the royal infants will eventually refer to their parents by.
  • “Merry Christmas. We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world in this year, 2021. Lili united us as a family, and Archie gave us “Mama” and “Papa,” it stated.
Advertisement

Archie and Lilibet, the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have the cutest names for their parents.

The annual Christmas card that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released last year included a rare family insight that revealed the names that the royal infants will eventually refer to their parents by.

The picture card stated: “Merry Christmas. We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world in this year, 2021. Lili united us as a family, and Archie gave us “Mama” and “Papa.”

Additionally, this was the first time Harry and Meghan had decided to post a picture of their young daughter, who grinned while being carried by her mother.

The picture was taken at Harry and Meghan’s Santa Barbara, California, home by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer of 2021, just before the Christmas season.

Also Read

The identity of Prince Harry’s godmother, Meghan Markle’s Lilibet, has been revealed
The identity of Prince Harry’s godmother, Meghan Markle’s Lilibet, has been revealed

The internet is reeling when the 'godmother by default' of Prince Harry...

Advertisement

Archie, who coordinated with his father in pants and a shirt and also stole the show with his red hair, was also shown off to royal admirers in the stunning card. With trousers and a blue pullover, Meghan also had a laid-back elegant style.

Social media users were ecstatic over the lovely holiday photocard. One answered: “I adore that Archie, like his father, is a ginger. Stunning family.”

“Aww, looks like the kids have ginger hair like dad,” the second wrote.

The message that accompanied the picture on The Sussexes’ holiday card highlighted the charities that were important to them and read: “We have donated on your behalf to a number of organizations that support and defend families, from those relocating from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave, as we anticipate 2022: Hello, Team Rubicon. US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, and Marshall Plan for Moms; PL+US; Paid Leave for All.”

They ended their statement by saying: “From our family to yours, we wish you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year! Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili as usual.”

Also Read

Archie and Lilibet, Prince Charles’ grandkids, had a “very special” time with him
Archie and Lilibet, Prince Charles’ grandkids, had a “very special” time with him

Prince Charles had a great time with his grandkids Archie and Lilibet...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story